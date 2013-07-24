Survey reveals widening EU north-south divide

A new survey has revealed large differences in economic confidence and perceptions about the EU between northern and southern member states.

While 80 percent of Swedes and 77 percent of Germans expressed confidence about the state of their country's economy, this contrasted with only 1 percent of Spaniards, and 2 percent of Cypriots and Greeks.

Respondents from the crisis countries were also far more likely to feel disconnected from EU decision making, according to the eurobaromet...