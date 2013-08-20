Greens accuse Merkel of weakening EU institutions

One month before general elections in Germany, political parties are intensifying their attacks on incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, who still enjoys a comfortable lead in opinion polls.
Speaking to foreign correspondents in Berlin on Monday (19 August), Green lead candidate Juergen Trittin said his party is "the most pro-European party in Germany."
"There is a clear demarcation line between what the Greens want and what the Chancellor does. She always tried to create new interg...
