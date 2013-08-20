Ad
euobserver
The German Greens are popular, but their Social-Democratic allies are trailing far behind Angela Merkel (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Greens accuse Merkel of weakening EU institutions

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

One month before general elections in Germany, political parties are intensifying their attacks on incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, who still enjoys a comfortable lead in opinion polls.

Speaking to foreign correspondents in Berlin on Monday (19 August), Green lead candidate Juergen Trittin said his party is "the most pro-European party in Germany."

"There is a clear demarcation line between what the Greens want and what the Chancellor does. She always tried to create new interg...

EU Political

The German Greens are popular, but their Social-Democratic allies are trailing far behind Angela Merkel (Photo: Valentina Pop)

euobserver

