Greece could need extra €10bn from bailout

Changes to Greece's EU bailout programme could be worth over €10 billion, Germany's European commissioner said Sunday (25 August).

Guenther Oettinger, a member of chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat (CDU) party and the EU's industry commissioner, claimed that the cash-strapped country would need a package in the range of a “small two-digit billion” during an interview with Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Oettinger's remarks make him the second senior CDU figure to admit...