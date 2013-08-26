Ad
Oettinger - A third Greek bailout could be worth more than €10 billion. (Photo: European Commission)

Greece could need extra €10bn from bailout

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Changes to Greece's EU bailout programme could be worth over €10 billion, Germany's European commissioner said Sunday (25 August).

Guenther Oettinger, a member of chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat (CDU) party and the EU's industry commissioner, claimed that the cash-strapped country would need a package in the range of a “small two-digit billion” during an interview with Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Oettinger's remarks make him the second senior CDU figure to admit...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

