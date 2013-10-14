Ad
Office job: Mosts EU migrants move to another EU state to work or to look for work (Photo: EUobserver)

Welfare tourism 'neither widespread nor systematic' in Europe

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU citizens move from one member state to another overwhelmingly for work reasons and not to claim welfare, an EU study said Monday (14 October).

The European Commission study is an attempt by Brussels to bring some hard evidence to an increasingly emotive political discussion about the potential effects of the EU's fundamental rules on the free movement and equal rights.

EU social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor said the study shows that “so-called” benefit tourism is “neither ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

