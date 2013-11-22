Ad
The EU court in Luxembourg: sexuality is an integral part of people's identity (Photo: ILGA-Europe)

No more hiding of homosexuality

Opinion
by Juris Lavrikovs and Joel Le Deroff, Brussels,

The EU Court of Justice delivered on 7 November a judgment clarifying various aspects of EU asylum law in its application to claims by gay asylum seekers from countries where homosexuality is criminalised.\n \nThe media mostly focused on the fact that the court confirmed that people persecuted in their home countries because of their sexual orientation form a “particular social group” in the sense of the Geneva convention and of EU law.\n \nThey also noted that the court considered that only ...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



