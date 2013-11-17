Ad
Key budget votes will take place in the European Parliament this week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Key budget votes in Strasbourg this WEEK

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

MEPs gathering in Strasbourg this week are set to give their final blessing to the EU budget for 2014-2020 and top up the current one to cover compensation for floods and drought.

After months of tough bargaining with member states, the European Parliament on Tuesday (19 November) is set to give the green light to the €908 billion budget for the next seven years. Votes on the specific programmes - ranging from agriculture to research and environment - are scheduled throughout the week. ...

