euobserver
MEPs backed the EU's seven year budget plan with a large majority (Photo: snorski)

MEPs finally back seven-year EU budget

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs have approved the first-ever cut to the EU’s seven-year spending cycle in the bloc’s history, bringing to an end over a year of talks.

The European Parliament voted for the €960 billion earmarked for the period 2014 to 2020 on Tuesday (19 November) by 537 votes to 126, as the parliament's three largest groups swung behind the deal.

MEPs at the Strasbourg plenary session also voted on a series of programmes that are linked to the seven-year plan, including the Erasmus student ...

