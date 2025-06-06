Harvard's international students — come to Europe instead

The Trump administration’s attempt to force international students out of US universities like Harvard and to pause new student visas is a direct attack on academic freedom.

Last April the government froze over $2bn [€1.75bn] of government funding allocated to Harvard.

Now, the most recent actions against the institution target students themselves.

These students are young people who have paid high tuition, committed to years of study, and trusted in the promise of opportunity. Though courts temporarily blocked the policy, the message remains clear: academic freedom in the US is in danger.

This is already having real effects.

Harvard has noted a decline in international applications, and who can blame prospective students? Why would bright minds from all over the world commit to a country where their bright futures are not dependent on their own talents, but the whims of an unpredictable president?

This is not just a problem for the United States. It is a global one. When the free flow of talent and ideas is choked off, the lifeblood of international academia is threatened.

However, where one door closes, another must open.

This is the moment for Europe to step up. We have world-class universities, strong democratic traditions, and a long history of protecting free thought and academic freedom.

European cities have a rich and proud tradition of offering refuge to persecuted thinkers, who in turn contributed to the greatest revolutions of their time.

In an age where academic freedom is once again under siege, Europe has the infrastructure and, more importantly, the values and determination, to become the new global safe haven for research, learning, and innovation.

Europe should launch a bold initiative to welcome displaced students and researchers from all over the world. Programmes like Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe must be expanded and supported with new, flexible visa policies and tuition aid.

Let us make Europe the most attractive and logical alternative for students considering attending one of the top American universities.

The recent “Choose Europe” campaign is a good start.

However, why not take more direct action targeted at students? Why not invite prestigious US institutions like Harvard or MIT to open campuses in the EU, as they have done in the past in other parts of the world?

Europe should work with universities to facilitate access to European soil, providing regulatory support where necessary, ensuring that these institutions can continue their missions in a safe, open environment.

This is about more than competitiveness between universities or countries to attract the brightest students.

It is about the world we want to build: a world in which academia is valued, without being politicised and in which international exchange of knowledge is treasured. A world based on the conviction that knowledge is not a zero-sum game.

So let us send a clear message to the next generation: if you are a brilliant student or a visionary researcher, if you want to tackle the great challenges of our time, climate change, pandemics, inequality, technological transformation, you are welcome in Europe.

Europe is open to your ideas, your ambition, and your future and cherishes academic freedom.

