Ad
euobserver
The Warsaw donors' conference saw over 40 delegations from European countries, Canada and the US (Photo: msz.pl)

EU and US create €87m anti-Lukashenko war chest

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

At a pro-democracy fund-raiser in Warsaw, Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski compared Belarus to Tunisia and told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko he will not last long.

The event on Wednesday (2 February) saw the EU increase funding for Belarusian civil society from €4 million to €15.6 million over the next two years. Sweden pledged €7 million extra. The US put in some €2 million. Denmark, Romania and the UK also promised money, yielding €87 million in new and old funds in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Warsaw donors' conference saw over 40 delegations from European countries, Canada and the US (Photo: msz.pl)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections