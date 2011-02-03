EU and US create €87m anti-Lukashenko war chest

At a pro-democracy fund-raiser in Warsaw, Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski compared Belarus to Tunisia and told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko he will not last long.

The event on Wednesday (2 February) saw the EU increase funding for Belarusian civil society from €4 million to €15.6 million over the next two years. Sweden pledged €7 million extra. The US put in some €2 million. Denmark, Romania and the UK also promised money, yielding €87 million in new and old funds in t...