EU states still keen to relax Belarus sanctions

Poland and Lithuania remain keen to review EU sanctions on Belarus despite a critical OSCE verdict on the weekend's parliamentary elections, with the country's neighbours saying it is more important to hold back Russia than to punish the flawed vote.

"The relaxation of the visa ban should be interpreted as a separate issue from the elections. It is an instrument to maintain dialogue with [President] Lukashenko," a senior Lithuanian official told EUobserver on Monday (29 September) on t...