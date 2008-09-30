Ad
Lukashenko has started being photographed with his young son, in an attempt to soften his image (Photo: president.gov.by)

EU states still keen to relax Belarus sanctions

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Poland and Lithuania remain keen to review EU sanctions on Belarus despite a critical OSCE verdict on the weekend's parliamentary elections, with the country's neighbours saying it is more important to hold back Russia than to punish the flawed vote.

"The relaxation of the visa ban should be interpreted as a separate issue from the elections. It is an instrument to maintain dialogue with [President] Lukashenko," a senior Lithuanian official told EUobserver on Monday (29 September) on t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

