Russia renews push for pan-European security pact

Russia has reiterated its call for a pan-European summit aimed at creating a "reliable collective security system" in Europe, arguing that existing structures "did not pass the strength test" during the conflict in South Caucasus last August.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly ministerial meeting on Saturday (27 September), Russian foreign minister Sergej Lavrov claimed such a new system was needed to guarantee "equal security for all states."

"The solidarity of the internationa...