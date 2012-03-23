Ice Hockey finals in Belarus still on schedule

The large, red 2014 World Ice Hockey Championship billboards and posters adorning walls in the Belarus capital are unlikely to come down anytime soon.
Despite international pressure to pull the venue from Minsk, a spokesperson for the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation told this website on Thursday (22 March) that he does not know of any European national ice hockey federation that wants the event moved.
In Finland, the response to the EUobserver query was concise. "We have absolutely...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.