EU slaps new sanctions on Iran

The European Union has agreed on a new set of financial sanctions against Iran in an attempt to press for a closure of its nuclear programme. The move includes severe restrictions against the country's biggest bank.

The fresh measures were adopted at ministerial level on Monday (23 June), following last week's visit of EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana to Tehran, where he presented a new package of incentives in return for a freeze of proliferation activities in the country.

W...