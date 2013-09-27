Ad
euobserver
You wound't see it in Saudi Arabia: artists in Eurovision 2012 in Baku. Azerbaijan says it is one of the 'most tolerant' Muslim countries (Photo: escaustria.at)

Azerbaijan and EU race to agree 'modernisation' pact

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Petro-regime Azerbaijan and the EU are negotiating against the clock on a new "strategic" pact.

According to a draft dated 4 April, the "Strategic Modernisation Partnership" will be 13 pages long and will not be legally binding.

But since Azerbaijan does not want a more meaty "Association Agreement," let alone EU membership, it is likely to shape relations for years to come.

The first two pages speak of a "progressive implementation of practical reform measures … with the ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

