EU to impose new asset-freeze on Lukashenko bag-man

The EU is preparing to put Belarus' suspected money-launderer-in-chief onto its asset-freeze list following a curious omission, while a dead man and a duplicate are to be struck off the visa ban register.
"There is an understanding in a number of member states that this guy [the money-laundering suspect, Yuri Sivakov] should be on the list as well," an EU diplomat dealing with Belarus told EUobserver. "We are working on this at the level of heads of mission in Minsk. The technical amend...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.