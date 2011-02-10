Ad
euobserver
Pictures of the four men said by the Council of Europe to have been murdered by a Sivakov-run 'death squad' (Photo: charter97.org)

EU to impose new asset-freeze on Lukashenko bag-man

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to put Belarus' suspected money-launderer-in-chief onto its asset-freeze list following a curious omission, while a dead man and a duplicate are to be struck off the visa ban register.

"There is an understanding in a number of member states that this guy [the money-laundering suspect, Yuri Sivakov] should be on the list as well," an EU diplomat dealing with Belarus told EUobserver. "We are working on this at the level of heads of mission in Minsk. The technical amend...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Pictures of the four men said by the Council of Europe to have been murdered by a Sivakov-run 'death squad' (Photo: charter97.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections