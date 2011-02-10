EU to impose new asset-freeze on Lukashenko bag-man

The EU is preparing to put Belarus' suspected money-launderer-in-chief onto its asset-freeze list following a curious omission, while a dead man and a duplicate are to be struck off the visa ban register.

"There is an understanding in a number of member states that this guy [the money-laundering suspect, Yuri Sivakov] should be on the list as well," an EU diplomat dealing with Belarus told EUobserver. "We are working on this at the level of heads of mission in Minsk. The technical amend...