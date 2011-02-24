Beijing and Brussels in telecoms subsidy spat

A study by China's ministry of commerce says that the EU has offered large subsidies to European telecom equipment firms, in breach of World Trade Organisation rules, the Wall Street Journal reports. The EU had already inquired a similar case against Chinese firms, but dropped its probe.
The Chinese study claims that the EU provided subsidies by handing out €9.1 billion for research and development projects to three large European telecom companies, an unnamed person familiar with the m...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here