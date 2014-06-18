EU gas flows 'normal' despite Ukraine pipeline explosion

A pipeline explosion caused by a suspected “terrorist” attack has not disrupted gas flows to the EU.
The European Commission told EUobserver on Wednesday (18 June) morning that "according to its information" Ukraine deliveries to the EU “are normal".
Ukraine's distribution firm, Naftogaz, said in a statement on Tuesday there is “smooth supply to consumers in Ukraine and transit to Europe” despite the incident.
The explosion occurred at 2.20pm local time on Tuesday on a part...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
