Brexit: EU prepares for the morning after

EU leaders have been saying for weeks that there is no plan B if British voters chose to leave the EU in Thursday's (23 June) referendum.

But if they wake up Friday morning with the unprecedented reality of a member state quitting the club, they will have to react quickly to contain markets instability and political uncertainty, as well as to prepare the first steps of the divorce process.

"There are two ways to divorce: an orderly one and a messy one," an EU official said. Altho...