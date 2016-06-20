Ad
euobserver
"There are two ways to divorce: an orderly one and a messy one," an official said. (Photo: raghavvidya)

Brexit: EU prepares for the morning after

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU leaders have been saying for weeks that there is no plan B if British voters chose to leave the EU in Thursday's (23 June) referendum.

But if they wake up Friday morning with the unprecedented reality of a member state quitting the club, they will have to react quickly to contain markets instability and political uncertainty, as well as to prepare the first steps of the divorce process.

"There are two ways to divorce: an orderly one and a messy one," an EU official said. Altho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Tusk: Brexit talks could take seven years
Brexit: Headache for businesses, uncertainty for investors
Germany and France to fight post-Brexit 'disintegration'
"There are two ways to divorce: an orderly one and a messy one," an official said. (Photo: raghavvidya)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections