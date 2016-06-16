Juncker defends EU sanctions at Russia forum

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said EU-Russia relations can only improve if Ukraine is allowed to decide its own future, adding that the EU is “not in danger of death” if the UK leaves.

Juncker spoke at the opening of an economic forum in St Petersburg on Thursday (16 June).

He said the EU is “united” on maintaining economic sanctions on Russia until it complies with the Minsk peace deal on Ukraine, which says “foreign”, meaning Russian, troops must leave Ukrai...