“The European Union would not be in danger of death” if the UK left, Juncker told Russia (Photo: forumspb.tassphoto.com)

Juncker defends EU sanctions at Russia forum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said EU-Russia relations can only improve if Ukraine is allowed to decide its own future, adding that the EU is “not in danger of death” if the UK leaves.

Juncker spoke at the opening of an economic forum in St Petersburg on Thursday (16 June).

He said the EU is “united” on maintaining economic sanctions on Russia until it complies with the Minsk peace deal on Ukraine, which says “foreign”, meaning Russian, troops must leave Ukrai...

“The European Union would not be in danger of death” if the UK left, Juncker told Russia (Photo: forumspb.tassphoto.com)

