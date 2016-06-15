Ad
euobserver
Podemos leader Iglesias arriving at Monday's election TV debate. His party aims to replace the Socialist Party as the main left-wing force. (Photo: Podemos)

Spain's Podemos sees a clear path to power

EU Political
by Sarah Morris, Madrid,

Spain’s anti-austerity leader Pablo Iglesias has started courting left-wing rivals as he manoeuvres for a serious shot at becoming prime minister after the general election on 26 June.

Opinion polls show Spaniards are likely to deliver a similarly fragmented parliament to the last election in December, with the conservative Popular Party (PP) taking the largest share of the seats but falling short of an absolute majority.

Iglesias' Podemos party leads a left-wing coalition that ma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Spain set for new election in June
Spanish election goes Venezuelan
Podemos leader Iglesias arriving at Monday's election TV debate. His party aims to replace the Socialist Party as the main left-wing force. (Photo: Podemos)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections