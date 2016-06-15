Spain's Podemos sees a clear path to power

Spain’s anti-austerity leader Pablo Iglesias has started courting left-wing rivals as he manoeuvres for a serious shot at becoming prime minister after the general election on 26 June.

Opinion polls show Spaniards are likely to deliver a similarly fragmented parliament to the last election in December, with the conservative Popular Party (PP) taking the largest share of the seats but falling short of an absolute majority.

Iglesias' Podemos party leads a left-wing coalition that ma...