Commissioner Avramopoulos urged member states to speed up relocation and resettlement (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU visa brake becomes top priority

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU ministers delayed a decision to grant visa-free travel to Georgia in Luxembourg on Friday (10 June) as they wait for a so-called emergency brake to be introduced.

Member states would like to set up a mechanism to suspend visa waivers with third countries more easily and more quickly in case of mass-scale overstays or bogus asylum claims.

"Many delegations consider the reinforcement of the suspension mechanism is a prerequisite to agreeing to any further visa liberalisation," ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

