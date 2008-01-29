Ad
"EU criticism of crackdowns such as that in Egypt has been muted" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU should deepen commitment to free press in the Middle East

by Dana Moss,

In 2007, Sheik Tantawi of al Azhar University, Egypt's highest religious authority and closely allied to the regime, issued a fatwa declaring that a journalist filing an incorrect report deserved to be lashed eighty times.

The edict came amid a broader and heavy-handed press crackdown, described by one enraged blogger as "nothing short of a massacre of Egypt's independent press," with editors of four independent newspapers arrested, sentenced and fined. The justification? They were fou...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
