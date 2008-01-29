EU should deepen commitment to free press in the Middle East

In 2007, Sheik Tantawi of al Azhar University, Egypt's highest religious authority and closely allied to the regime, issued a fatwa declaring that a journalist filing an incorrect report deserved to be lashed eighty times.

The edict came amid a broader and heavy-handed press crackdown, described by one enraged blogger as "nothing short of a massacre of Egypt's independent press," with editors of four independent newspapers arrested, sentenced and fined. The justification? They were fou...