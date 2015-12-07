Ukraine '3%' away from EU visa-free green light

The EU has warned Ukraine it needs to finalise anti-corruption reforms to get a thumbs up for visa-free travel by the end of the year.

Speaking after talks with Ukraine PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk in Brussels on Monday (7 December), commissioner Johannes Hahn said “the fight against corruption was, is, and stays at the top of our joint priority list.”

With the commission due to file a recommendation to member states on 15 December on whether to grant the visa-free perks, he noted: “I’m ...