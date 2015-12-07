Ad
The Ukrainian PM (r) said Nord Stream II will strengthen Russia's 'monopoly' on EU gas (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ukraine '3%' away from EU visa-free green light

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has warned Ukraine it needs to finalise anti-corruption reforms to get a thumbs up for visa-free travel by the end of the year.

Speaking after talks with Ukraine PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk in Brussels on Monday (7 December), commissioner Johannes Hahn said “the fight against corruption was, is, and stays at the top of our joint priority list.”

With the commission due to file a recommendation to member states on 15 December on whether to grant the visa-free perks, he noted: “I’m ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Ukrainian PM (r) said Nord Stream II will strengthen Russia's 'monopoly' on EU gas (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU & the World

