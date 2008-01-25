The EU and Iraq: starting to find a strategy?

For the last five years, the European Union has not had a coherent Iraq policy – hardly surprising, given the divisions of 2003. What about the next decade?

Last week, Iraq's defence minister told the New York Times that his government could not take full responsibility for national security until 2018. Even that may be optimistic. He was speaking primarily for an American audience – but the EU should take note of his projections, and start putting together a team to think through what...