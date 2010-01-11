Ad
Shanghai - The figures mark a 16 percent fall on 2008 (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

China set to take top export spot

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

China looks set to overtake Germany as the world's largest exporter, with fresh customs data showing the Asian superpower sent goods valued at $1.2 trillion overseas in 2009.

However, analysts have been quick to point out that the figures only reveal half the story, with China still behind Germany and other net exporting countries in the value-added stakes.

The figures, released on Sunday (11 January) by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC), mark a 16 percent fall on ...

