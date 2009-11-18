Ad
Instead of one number to call Europe, the Lisbon Treaty may create a new "Brussels-based switchboard" (Photo: Flickr.com)

New treaty will not create 'one phone number' for Europe

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Lisbon Treaty will reduce by one the number of EU representatives on the international stage but will still not create the famous "one telephone number for Europe," a senior US official has said.

The EU will continue to be represented by a plethora of high-level officials once the Lisbon Treaty comes into force on 1 December, despite the novelties advertised as helping Europe to "speak with one voice."

As foreign policy issues will still require unanimity among member states t...

