Khodorkovsky and his business partner, Platon Lebedev, are expected to be sentenced in the coming days (Photo: khodorkoskycenter.com)

Khodorkovsky sentence could impact EU-Russia relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has indicated that the severity of punishment meted out to Mikhail Khodorkovsky could impact bilateral relations after Moscow courts found the oil tycoon guilty of embezzlement on Monday (27 December).

"The European Union will continue to follow developments very closely, including the forthcoming announcement of the sentence ... the EU expects Russia to respect its international commitments in the field of human rights and the rule of law," a spokesman for EU foreign relations c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

