Wine dispute on EU borders shows Russia in poor light

A Russian ban on Moldovan wine sales shows the EU's new "partner for modernisation" in a distinctly less-than-modern light. But the EU is unlikely to step in to the dispute.

"The European Union and Russia, as long-standing strategic partners in a changing multipolar world, are committed to working together to address common challenges with a balanced and result-oriented approach, based on democracy and the rule of law, both at the national and international level," Brussels and Moscow ...