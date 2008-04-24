Ad
China has amassed substantially increased influence in Africa over several decades (Photo: Wikipedia)

China's policies with 'oppressive' African states knocked by MEPs

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs have criticised China for its "trade only, no politics'" approach to Africa, which sees it collaborate with some of the African continent's most oppressive regimes in its quest for raw materials.

"China's ‘no-conditions' investments in those African countries misgoverned by oppressive regimes contribute to perpetuating human-rights abuses,'' reads a resolution passed by 618 MEPs to 16 in the parliament on Wednesday (23 April).

The text also calls on the EU to uphold its arms ...

