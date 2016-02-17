Ad
New oversight powers target Russian supplier Gazprom, without naming it directly (Photo: gazprom.com)

EU seeks oversight powers on energy security

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to vet all major new gas deals with non-EU suppliers under extra powers unveiled on Tuesday (16 February) to prevent the type of supply crises seen in 2009.

Under the proposal, member states would be obliged to share details of forthcoming accords with non-EU countries on issues such as prices, maximum daily volumes and conditions for suspending deliveries.

EU officials would then issue “recommendations” that the member state would have to follow, or...

Andrew Rettman

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

