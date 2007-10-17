Ad
euobserver
Ms Tymoshenko has promised reform (Photo: tymoshenko.com)

EU welcomes Ukraine's new 'orange' coalition

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission has welcomed the formation of a coalition between the two major pro-western parties in Ukraine after the September elections, hoping that the country will continue to choose the path of reform.

"I welcome the announcement of the formation of a coalition following the September [30] early parliamentary elections in Ukraine," external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said on Tuesday (16 October).

"The future government has important challenges ah...

euobserver

