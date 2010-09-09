Ad
euobserver
Stefan Fuele is concerned over Israel's anti-NGO bill (Photo: European Parliament)

EU warns Israel over anti-NGO bill

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has made known its concern over a draft Israeli bill that forces domestic NGOs to regularly disclose funding received from foreign governments.

EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele told the European Parliament on Tuesday that Brussels did not support the draft bill.

"We are following with extreme concern the debate in the Knesset over this draft legislation to oblige Israeli NGOs to make public any funds received from foreign governments," he told MEPs....

