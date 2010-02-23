Ukraine leader set for visa disappointment in Brussels

Ukraine's new leader, Viktor Yanukovych, is planning to visit the EU capital next week. However, the bloc is unlikely to reward him with an early deal on visa-free travel.

The president elect is in talks with the office of EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton to come to Brussels on Monday (1 March), three days following his inauguration in Kiev and more than a week before a planned trip to Moscow.

The EU visit is intended to signal Mr Yanukovych's foreign policy priorities ...