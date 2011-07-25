Lithuania suspects Russian meddling in Austrian KGB row

Austria's release of former Russian KGB officer Mikhail Golovatov is "very strange" and indicates Russian meddling as well as highlighting the limits of EU solidarity, Lithuanian justice minister Remigijus Simasius told this website.

"From indirect evidence, it looks like it could be Russian influence. Of course, Austria denies it, but everything around this case looks very strange. All the explanations from the Russian side, the information streaming from different sources, the indica...