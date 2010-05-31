Ad
euobserver
The humanitarian ship under attack was flying a Turkish flag (Photo: Tolga "Musato")

EU calls for 'full investigation' into Israeli attacks on aid convoy

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU on Monday asked Israel for a full investigation after its troops killed at least ten people and injured dozens on board a Turkish vessel, part of an international humanitarian flotilla trying to pass through a maritime embargo on the Gaza Strip.

"I have spoken to minister Lieberman, the foreign minister of Israel. I expressed our deepest concern about the tragedy that has happened. I have said there should be an immediate inquiry by Israel into the circumstances," EU foreign poli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The humanitarian ship under attack was flying a Turkish flag (Photo: Tolga "Musato")

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections