UK treasury pondering death of the euro

The UK's treasury minister has - during a cut-and-thrust debate in parliament - admitted that London is preparing for a potential break-up of the eurozone.

The 47-year-old junior minister made the controversial comments while under fire from Conservative Party MPs and opposition Labour Party members in Westminster on Monday (20 June) about the implications for the British economy if Greece goes bust.

He began by saying: "I am not going to engage in speculation on what might or mi...