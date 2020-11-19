EU to announce 'harder, faster' Belarus sanctions

EU foreign ministers are to announce a third round of sanctions against Belarus on Thursday (19 November), amid lethal regime violence.
Some 20 EU states' diplomats spoke out in favour of "a strong message" by the foreign ministers at an internal meeting in Brussels earlier on Monday, and no one favoured a soft approach, one EU diplomat told EUobserver
There were "no fundamental changes since the last introduction of sanctions," a senior EU official said.
"We expect a gre...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
