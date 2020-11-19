EU to announce 'harder, faster' Belarus sanctions

EU foreign ministers are to announce a third round of sanctions against Belarus on Thursday (19 November), amid lethal regime violence.

Some 20 EU states' diplomats spoke out in favour of "a strong message" by the foreign ministers at an internal meeting in Brussels earlier on Monday, and no one favoured a soft approach, one EU diplomat told EUobserver

There were "no fundamental changes since the last introduction of sanctions," a senior EU official said.

"We expect a gre...