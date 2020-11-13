Time for EU to help free Saharawi people

EN - The EU's moral compass and the Western Sahara, 45 years after the Madrid Accords

The 14th of November marks the 45th anniversary of the so-called Madrid Accords between Spain, Morocco, and Mauritania, which divided the Spanish colony of Western Sahara between its two African neighbours.

These accords sought to give some form of legal cover to the Moroccan occupation that had begun just days before with the "Green March", in which thousands of Moroccan troops and organised ci...