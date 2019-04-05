Salvini appeases Macron, amid 'flop' in anti-EU strategy

Italy's far-right deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, has tried to make nice with the French establishment amid doubts on his plan to create an anti-EU league.

"With regard to the fight against illegal immigration ... I found an absolute community of intent with my French colleague," Salvini, the Italian deputy PM and interior minister, said in Paris on Thursday (4 April), referring to Christophe Castaner, the French home affairs minister.

Salvini spoke of a "harmony of views"...