Syrian refugees reach 2 million mark

The number of Syrian refugees has surpassed 2 million, half of whom are children, the UN refugee agency has said.

"Today, the number of Syrian refugees passed the threshold of two million, and with no sign of this tragic outflow ending," the United Nation's refugee agency said Tuesday (3 September). It noted that more than a million are children under 17 years.

The number marks a jump of almost 1.8 million people in just one year. More than 97 percent of Syria's refugees are hoste...