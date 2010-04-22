Chinese netizens spurring protectionism, says EU chamber

The growing nationalist sentiment expressed by Chinese internet users is making the country more protectionist, according to Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

"When we meet [Chinese] officials they are very worried about the netizens. They really feel they have to be responsive to these interest groups," said Mr Wuttke earlier this week (20 April).

Local firms are also becoming more adept at lobbying Beijing, said the chamber's president, ...