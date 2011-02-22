EU ambassador says China relations 'most prominent'

The EU's recently appointed ambassador to China, Markus Ederer, on Monday (21 February) said at an event in Beijing that the relationship between the two powers was the bloc's "most prominent".

At the launch of the EU-China Year of Youth in the Chinese capital, the first joint commemorative year organised between the two sides, the freshly minted ambassador made his first public appearance, saluting what the country had done to help Europe amidst its economic crisis.

"China is the...