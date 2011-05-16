Member states responsible for EU 'single voice'

The EU's ability to speak with one voice on foreign policy is ultimately dependent on member states, with the European External Action Service (EEAS) to act as a "facilitator" a senior official has said.

The comments by EEAS chief operating officer David O'Sullivan come amid intense debate over the organisation's job description, with top official Catherine Ashton recently subject to criticism.

"At the end of the day, it's the member states that decide whether they want to speak ...