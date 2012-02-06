EU considering global summit on Syria crisis

UK foreign minister William Hague has said EU countries may convene a global summit on how to bring down Syrian leader Bashar Assad despite a blockage in the UN.
He told MPs in London on Monday (6 February) the UK and France are working to create a so-called Friends of Syria Group - an informal club of countries that will seek ways to make Assad stop military action, hand over power to a national unity government and hold free elections.
Asked by one deputy if an EU-Arab League ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
