EU considering global summit on Syria crisis

UK foreign minister William Hague has said EU countries may convene a global summit on how to bring down Syrian leader Bashar Assad despite a blockage in the UN.

He told MPs in London on Monday (6 February) the UK and France are working to create a so-called Friends of Syria Group - an informal club of countries that will seek ways to make Assad stop military action, hand over power to a national unity government and hold free elections.

Asked by one deputy if an EU-Arab League ...