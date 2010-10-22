Ad
Chinsinau is preparing for early elections (Photo: Ministry of Culture and Tourism)

EU gives green light to visa-free talks with Moldova

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ambassadors have agreed to the "political goal" of moving towards a visa-free regime with Moldova in a boost for the pro-EU coalition in Chisinau ahead of November elections.

The ambassadors' decision on Thursday (21 October) could see foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday task the European Commission with drawing up an Action Plan for visa-free travel for Moldova, on the model of a plan already drafted for Ukraine.

The ambassadors could not agree on the final word...

