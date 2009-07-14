Ad
euobserver
The IPR2 project aims to step up enforcement of intellectual property rights in China (Photo: stefan)

Search tool to provide access to IP documents

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A new search tool has been set up in China to help companies access key legal texts in the area of intellectual property (IP) protection.

The free-of-charge ‘China IP Law Search' was launched by the EU-China IPR2 project last week at an event attended by senior officials from the Chinese ministry of commerce and the European commission's delegation to China.

Project officials say the new search tool enables users to search legal texts in the areas of IP including patent law, trad...

euobserver

