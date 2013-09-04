Putin warns US, France against Syria action

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has warned against Western strikes on Syria on the eve of the G20 summit in St Petersburg on Thursday (5 September).

Speaking in an interview with the Associated Press and the Channel 1 state broadcaster on Wednesday, he compared Syria to the Iraq war in 2003, which was based on false intelligence on weapons of mass destruction, and hinted he will deliver modern anti-air defences to the region.

He said the Syria intelligence published so far by the US...