Cameron speaks to the National Security Council ahead of the MPs' vote (Photo: The Prime Minister's Office)

British MPs halt prospect of joint US strike on Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The British parliament has blocked UK military action against Syria, leaving the US to seek other allies for its intervention.

A government motion authorising the use of force in reaction to an alleged chemical weapons attack on the outskirts of Damascus last week was on Thursday (29 August) defeated by 285 votes to 272.

British conservative Prime Minister David Cameron said after the result: "It is clear to me that the British Parliament, reflecting the views of the British peop...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

