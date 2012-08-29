EU in talks on more international emission deals

The EU is pressing ahead with talks on further bi-lateral carbon emissions agreements with a deal with Australia just announced.



Isaac Valero-Ladron, spokesperson for EU Climate Action Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, said that talks on new bi-lateral deals on emissions trading were "underway with South Korea, China, Switzerland and California".

The admission follows the announcement Tuesday (28 August) by Commissioner Hedegaard and Australian Climate Change minister Greg Combet of a...