The EU is in talks with South Korea, China, Switzerland and California (Photo: DerGuy82)

EU in talks on more international emission deals

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU is pressing ahead with talks on further bi-lateral carbon emissions agreements with a deal with Australia just announced.\n \nIsaac Valero-Ladron, spokesperson for EU Climate Action Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, said that talks on new bi-lateral deals on emissions trading were "underway with South Korea, China, Switzerland and California".

The admission follows the announcement Tuesday (28 August) by Commissioner Hedegaard and Australian Climate Change minister Greg Combet of a...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

