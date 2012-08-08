Ad
A number of member states have yet to implement EU waste management legislation (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Brussels names EU waste management villains

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A report released by the European Commission on Tuesday (7 August) ranked southern European and newer member states as the worst offenders of poor municipal waste management in the EU.

"Many member states are still landfilling huge amounts of municipal waste – the worst waste management option – despite better alternatives, and despite structural funds being available to finance better options," said EU environment commissioner Janez Potocnik in a statement.

Bulgaria, Cyprus, the ...

EU faces multiple trade wars defending green policies
